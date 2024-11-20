South African Pacer Gerald Coetzee Fined And Handed Demerit Point By ICC For Showing Dissent In India Series

Hyderabad: South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee has faced a punishment for showing dissent in the series against India in the fourth T20I in Johannesburg on Friday. He was punished with 50 % of the match fee and was handed a demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It was noted that the 24-year-old passed an inappropriate remark after one of his deliveries was deemed wide by the umpire in the 15th over. He bowled the third delivery of the over outside the off-stump and it was deemed wide. The pacer was unhappy with the decision and expressed his disappointment after the delivery. Match referee Andy Pycroft fined Coetzee with half of the match fee and no formal hearing was needed as the 24-year-old accepted the offence.

Much like other South African bowlers in the series, Coetzee was also at the receiving end of the carnage in the fourth T20I of the series. He finished the match with figures of 0/43 from three overs. Throughout the series, Coetzee picked four wickets in four matches with an economy of 11.14 and a strike rate of 21.

In a similar incident to Coetzee’s, Scott Edwards and Omar Sufyan suffered punishments from the ICC due to their inappropriate behaviour during a T20I fixture between the Netherlands and Oman on November 16.

Edwards pointed his bat towards the umpire after being given out LBW and that led to a punishment for him. Omar Sufyan was seen giving a send-off to the Netherlands batter. For their actions, the pair were each fined 10 per cent of their match fees.