Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Engaged To Georgina Rodriguez After 8 Years Of Dating

Hyderabad: Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo got engaged to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, after eight years of dating. The 40-year-old proposed to his girlfriend with a diamond ring.

Georgina took to her Instagram handle to drop the news. She uploaded a photo of her beautiful engagement ring. The picture uploaded by her showed her freshly manicured hands resting on top of Ronaldo’s. When Ronaldo asked her by giving the oval-shaped ring, she replied, "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives," - the translated caption she wrote in her post.

Price of Georgina's ring

After Georgina uploaded the picture of the stunning diamond ring, popular jewellery influencer Julia Chafe posted a detailed video about the jewel, claiming that the price of the ring is $3 million. According to Julia, the stone on the ring is a 35-carat oval-shaped diamond.

“Another thing that makes this stone so expensive: to wear this stone regularly, you're going to need finger reconstruction surgery. Just imagine wearing a 100-pound kettlebell on your finger all day, every day. Painful, but worth it. If we all go home and ask our husbands at the same time for a $3,000,000 ring, I think they might say yes. The power's in the numbers,” Julia said in her post.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's love story

Ronaldo met Georgina nine years ago at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working as a sales assistant. The relationship grew over time, and the Portuguese footballer has now proposed to his girlfriend. The duo have five children - Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana, and Bella. The couple also witnessed some problems as they lost one of their newborn twins in April 2022.

Ronaldo playing career

Ronaldo has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese centre forward has scored 794 goals and provided 253 assists at the club level. At the international level, he has racked up 138 goals and 45 assists.

The star footballer plays a pivotal role in the forward line for Al Nassr.