Gender-Eligibillity Controversy Victim Imane Khelif's Next Match Opponent From Hungary Shares Cryptic Post on Social Media

The Hungarian boxer Luca Hamori who is set to face the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has shared an offensive post on her Instagram handle. She is currently facing backlash on social media for posting a social media story where she posted an image of a female boxer fighting against a giant beast.

Paris (France): The controversy surrounding the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif seems to have no end at the moment as her next opponent from Hungary Luca Hamori has added some more spice to the story with her recent offensive social media post regarding her next fight..The Hungarian pugilist has uploaded an image depicting a female boxer fighting against a beast in the boxing ring. Also, according to some media reports the Hugnarian Boxing Federation is exploring the option of protesting against Khelif

Khelif, who was disqualified from the International Boxing Association’s World Championships last year after failing to pass an unspecified gender eligibility test. She was at the centre of the controversy after beating Italy’s Angela Carini in 46 seconds. Many social media users criticized the Hungarian boxer for attacking the Algerian boxer.

However, an official release from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) clarified that she is allowed to participate in the Olympics based on rules implemented in Tokyo.

"These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA (International Boxing Association). However, the rules of eligibility were based on those of the Tokyo Games in 2021 and cannot be changed during a competition," the IOC said in a statement.

Social media users reacted to the Hungarian boxer’s post calling it unnecessary and the matter has gained limelight once again.

