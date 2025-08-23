Gavaskar Gets Emotional At Wankhede Museum Launch Says 'Ajit Wadekar Nurtured Me'

Mumbai: Cricketing legend and former India skipper, Sunil Gavaskar, on Saturday fondly remembered his captain and former player, the late Ajit Wadekar, while setting aside his personal glory.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Sharad Pawar Museum inside the Wankhede Stadium premises, Gavaskar said Wadekar “nurtured” and helped him shape his career.

Statues of Gavaskar and Pawar were also unveiled on the occasion. Gavaskar's statue is based on his 10000th Test run against Pakistan.

“First of all, I thank MCA for instituting my statue. This is an honour, not mine, but for all those who played me at different levels, including at the international level,” he said.

Statues of Sunil Gavaskar unveiled at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

“This is all because of them, and so I believe that is an honour for everyone. It happens that you are scoring runs, wickets; you need luck and support,” Gavaskar said. “The Mumbai Cricket Association has always supported me. Ajit Wadekar was my captain, and he nurtured me. He encouraged me after I made a comeback to Mumbai after two and a half years,” he said.

“When I was in the Indian team, Ajit Wadekar was my captain. If Ajit were here, it would have been great. It would have been great if Milind Rege and Hemant Waingankar had been here,” Gavaskar added.

Former Union Minister, former ICC, BCCI and MCA President Pawar, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Advocate Ashish Shelar, and MCA office bearers were present on the occasion.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said Pawar had a question about when the museum would come up. “Madhya Pradesh (Cricket Association) also opened a museum, but they took four years to open it; our committee took only six months to complete the museum. Pawar Saahab (Sharad Pawar) suggested that the museum should be a part of the Mumbai tourism tour. This is an international standard museum. It will be open on September 22 for the public,” Naik said.