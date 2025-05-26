ETV Bharat / sports

Gautam Gambhir Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Temple Ahead Of England Tour

Guwahati: Indian cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to seek blessings ahead of the upcoming Test series against England starting from June 20. The five-match series between India and England will also mark the beginning of the World Test Championship cycle 2025-27.

The England tour will also be the first assignment for Shubman Gill who has been appointed as India's new Test captain. Gill has been handed the leadership role as Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket recently. Ahead of the England series, Gambhir was seen offering the prayers at the temple amidst tight security.

The Test series against England will be of utmost importance for Gambhir as the Indian team is still in search of success in the longest format in his coaching. The team lost a home series against New Zealand after 12 years and were whitewashed by the Blackcaps by 0-3 for the first time on home soil.