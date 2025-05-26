Gautam Gambhir Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Temple Ahead Of England Tour

Guwahati: Indian cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to seek blessings ahead of the upcoming Test series against England starting from June 20. The five-match series between India and England will also mark the beginning of the World Test Championship cycle 2025-27.
The England tour will also be the first assignment for Shubman Gill who has been appointed as India's new Test captain. Gill has been handed the leadership role as Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket recently. Ahead of the England series, Gambhir was seen offering the prayers at the temple amidst tight security.
#WATCH | Assam: Head coach of Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, visits and offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/oyk9XoBNwy— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025
The Test series against England will be of utmost importance for Gambhir as the Indian team is still in search of success in the longest format in his coaching. The team lost a home series against New Zealand after 12 years and were whitewashed by the Blackcaps by 0-3 for the first time on home soil.
Furthermore, the team also conceded a defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 1-3 and failed to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first time in the history. After the back-to-back series losses, the Test team is going through a transition period.
Gill will be leading the Indian team with Rishabh Pant his deputy. Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh have earned their maiden Test call-up while Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur have returned to the Indian Test fold. Sarfaraz Khan, Harshit and Mohammed Shami didn’t find a place in the team.
India squad for England series:
Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk) (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav