Gautam Gambhir Sneaks Away From Query On Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion For India's Tour To England

New Delhi: Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday ignored queries on Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the India squad for England tour but applauded the BCCI for inviting the chiefs of the country's armed forces to attend the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

Iyer, who is in exceptional form across all formats, did not find a place in India's 18-man squad for the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 in Leeds. India will be led by the 25-year-old Shubman Gill with Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

"I am not a selector," was Gambhir's terse reply when he was asked about Iyer, who has led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the IPL playoffs after 11 years. Iyer also became the first player in history to lead three different teams to IPL playoffs.

Gambhir though was effusive in his praise for the BCCI for inviting the three chiefs of armed forces to attend IPL title clash, saying,"It's an unbelievable step".

"We normally criticise the BCCI a lot on a lot of things, but this is something which is unbelievable. BCCI has taken an initiative from the point of view that the entire nation is one and the entire nation has to salute the armed forces for what they do unconditionally," he said.