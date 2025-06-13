Indian Team Suffers Big Blow Ahead Of England Series, Team Member Returns To India

Hyderabad: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has returned to his home country from England just a few days before the start of the Test series between India and England. Both the teams will square off in a five-match series. The series marked the first assignment for Shubman Gill as India’s full-time captain in Test cricket.

According to a report by India Today, Gautam Gambhir’s mother had suffered a heart attack and that is the reason he has to travel back home. His mother Seema Gambhir reportedly suffered a heart attack on June 11 and thus, the Indian head coach has to leave the tour midway to fly back to his home country. The report further adds that he will now join the team on June 17, just three days ahead of the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds.

India will be playing the Test series for the first time after the retirements of the trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin from the longest format. Thus, the five-match series will mark the resumption of a new era with the leadership duo of Gambhir and Gill in the Tests.

The head coach looked pumped up during the preparation of the series which was seen in the multiple practice videos shared by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India. His credentials as the head coach of the Indian team are under scanner after a string of poor results including a clean sweep in the Test series against New Zealand at home and a 3-1 series defeat to Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. In such a scenario, Gambhir will aim to turn things around with a series win in England.

Just before the start of the series, India will play an intra-squad warm-up game between India and India A. The Indian head coach has opted for a close-door session.