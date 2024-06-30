Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Balaji Temple; Congratulates Men In Blue For T20 World Cup Triumph

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): In the race to become the next head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, former India batter Gautam Gambhir on Sunday visited Tirupati and worshipped the deity.

Gambhir also congratulated the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma who won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in the summit clash at Barbados.

I want to congratulate Team India, I want to congratulate the entire nation that India has won the World Cup. It is for 140 crore Indians. The entire team has made the entire nation proud and the entire nation is very very happy," Gambhir told reporters.

He congratulated former head coach Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma and the entire support staff for giving success to the nation.

On the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from T20s, the southpaw quipped, "See what better than finishing their T20 career with a World Cup win, it would not have better than that, the script was written and they both are great players and they have done so much for Indian cricket, want to congratulate them and wish them all the best."