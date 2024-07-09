Gautam Gambhir Named India Head Coach; Ideal Person To Steer Indian Cricket Forward, Says Jay Shah

Hyderabad: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that former India opener Gautam Gambhir will be the new head coach of the Indian cricket team.

In a post on X, Shah said, "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for Team India, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey."

"Gambhir has been a fierce competitor and a brilliant strategist. We believe he will bring the same tenacity and leadership to his role as Head Coach. His transition to the role of Head Coach is a natural progression, and I believe he will bring out the best in our players,” Shah said in a statement issued by the BCCI.

The former left-handed batter succeeds Rahul Dravid as the India head coach and the away series against Sri Lanka will be his first assignment. India will play three T20s and as many ODIs in the island nation beginning July 27.

The BCCI said, "The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik on Tuesday unanimously recommended Gautam Gambhir as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men)."

"The former Indian opener brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game. Known for his exceptional batting prowess and strategic acumen, Gambhir has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket," added the BCCI.

"In his new role as Head Coach of Team India, Gambhir will be responsible for overseeing the development and performance of the Indian cricket team. His focus will be on developing a culture of excellence, discipline and teamwork, while also nurturing young talent and preparing the team for future challenges on the global stage," the BCCI stated.

Gambhir on his part said that he was honoured to be back to serve the Indian cricket in a different role. In a post on X, the 42-year-old stated, "India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my capacity to make these dreams come true."

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. Cricket has been my passion and I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket VVS Laxman, the support staff, and most importantly the players as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments,” Gambhir said in a statement issued by BCCI.

The southpaw had appeared before the CAC for an interview and was the firm favourite to become the head coach of the Indian cricket team. For the record, Gambhir was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team and the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian team. The former Delhi batter played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s, in which he scored 4,154, 5,238 and 932 runs respectively.

He was the mentor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Shreyas Iyer-led side won the IPL 2024. He had also coached the IPL side Lucknow Super Giants. During his playing days, he led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir also has led the Indian cricket team. Gambhir, who was an aggressive hitter, also played 198 first-class matches and scored 15,153 runs.

BCCI President Roger Binny said, "Team India now embarks on a journey under a new coach Gautam Gambhir. His appointment as Head Coach marks a new chapter for Indian cricket. His experience, dedication and vision for the game make him the ideal candidate to guide our team forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Team India will continue to excel and make the nation proud.”

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said, "His illustrious career and profound cricketing insights make him a perfect fit for this role. We are excited about the positive impact he will bring to Indian cricket. Best wishes for a successful tenure."

The BCCI also thanked Rahul Dravid for his outstanding service as Head Coach. "Dravid's tenure was marked by significant achievements; the most noteworthy being crowned champions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2024.

Team India also finished as runners-up in the ICC 50-over World Cup, 2023 hosted in India & the ICC World Test Championship in 2023 hosted in England. Apart from the team’s dominance in bilateral series at home, Dravid’s dedication to nurturing young talent and instilling discipline and sportsmanship in the team has been exemplary," the BCCI added.

The Board also congratulated Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey, Fielding Coach T Dilip and Batting Coach Vikram Rathour on a highly successful tenure and stated that it values their contribution and wishes them the best.