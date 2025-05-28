‘Unbelievable Step’; Gautam Gambhir Praises BCCI Initiative To Invite Armed Forces Chiefs

Hyderabad: Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) initiative to invite the chiefs of the all three Indian Armed Forces to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The final is scheduled on June 3 in Ahmedabad and a closing ceremony will be held to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces.

The ongoing edition of the competition was temporarily suspended on May 9 due to the cross-border tensions between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The BCCI will be paying tribute to the precision with which the Indian Armed Forces carried out the Operation Sindoor.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir praised the move of the BCCI to honour the Indian army for their services.

"It is an unbelievable step...BCCI has taken a great initiative from a point of view where the entire nation is one and the nation has to salute the armed forces...I give a lot of credit to BCCI and the Armed Forces, who have been unconditionally helping, saving and protecting us,” Gambhir told news agency ANI.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had informed that an invitation has been sent to the army chiefs of the all three armed forces, top-ranked officers and soldiers for the title decider of the IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur and the same venue will host the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Qualifier 2 which will be played between the loser of the Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator will be hosted in Ahmedabad. The same venue will host the final of the tournament.