Comebacks Are Never Easy: Gambhir Welcomes Karun Nair Along With New Captain, New Coach, Maiden Call-Up Players

London: Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir welcomed new captain, coach and maiden call-up players as all members of India's assemble in London ahead of the much awaited five=match Test series against England, starting June 20.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, June 12, shared a video on their social media handles featuring Indian cricket team support staff and players. He welcomed everyone specially mentioning strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux, Karun Nair, who is making his comeback into the Indian team after seven years and Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, who have received their maiden Test call-ups for the Test series against England.

In a video, welcoming Karun Nair on his Test return, Gambhir said, "Guys, comebacks are never easy. Someone who has made a comeback after seven years, had a phenomenal last year, the amount of runs he got and most importantly the never say die attitude is something that has got you back into the team. That is something which is inspiring for this entire group. Welcome Karun!"

Karun received a India Test call-up after a prolonged gap of 8 years courtesy of his exceptional performance in domestic competitions across all formats. With 863 runs from nine matches in the Ranji Trophy and another 779 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nair not only caught the selectors' attention but broke the door down to finally make his 'Dear Cricket' wish come true.

The 33-year-old once again displayed why deserves a chance with a stunning double century in the first unofficial Test against England Lions. He amassed 203 runs off just 284 balls and his innings was laced with 26 fours and a six. He also played 40 and 15-run knocks in the second unofficial Test.

Adrian le Roux has replaced Soham Desai as the strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming tour of England, marking his second stint with the national side. He previously held the role from January 2002 to May 2003. "I want to welcome someone who I had the opportunity of working with when I got into the Indian team and then with KKR for seven years. Someone for whom I can vouch for. He is an unbelievable professional, and a great human being. Adrian," said Gambhir.