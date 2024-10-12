India Coach Gautam Gambhir Faces Huge Criticism For Promoting Betting App; Old Interview Goes Viral Again

Hyderabad: India head coach Gautam Gambhir faced immense criticism on social media for advertising a fantasy cricket app on his X handle. Gambhir, who is at the helm of the Indian team posted an ad for Real 11 and within minutes of his post netizens started to target the Cricketer for promoting a 'betting app'.

"Hopefully, India will continue their domination against Bangladesh in T20Is as well. Enjoy the three-match series with Real11official. Share your opinion in a Yes/No and avail instant cash rewards," Gambhir wrote on his X handle.

Online fantasy cricket platforms now come with a warning about potential addiction, advising users to use the app responsibly.

A certain portion of fans slammed Gambhir mentioning that the India head coach had criticised other former cricketers for endorsing Pan masala in any way.

“I never thought in my life a cricketer would do a pan masala ad. It’s disgusting and disappointing. That is why I say, choose your role models carefully. What example are they setting?” Gambhir had said in an old interview with News18.

“One gets recognised not by their name, but by the work they do. Crores of kids are watching you. Money is not that important that you will end up doing a pan masala ad. There are so many other ways to make money. You should have the courage to let go of a big pay cheque rather than do such things,” he had added.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad and will aim for the series sweep as Suryakumar Yadav and his men have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and clinched a two-match Test series.