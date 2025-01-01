‘Bahut Ho Gaya’: Gautam Gambhir Comes Up With Stern Words After India Loses Boxing Day Test

Hyderabad: India suffered a loss in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia as the team lost seven wickets in a span of 20.4 overs on the final day. According to a report by Indian Express head coach, Gautam Gambhir came up with some fiery words in his dressing room speech after the defeat. “Bahut ho gaya (I’ve had enough),” the former India opener said on Monday while addressing the Indian team after their defeat in the Boxing Day Test.

Although Gambhir didn’t take any specific names, he said that emphasized on the fact that players are doing their own thing in the name of the ‘natural game’ instead of playing according to the situation.

The report adds that the 43-year-old mentioned in his speech that he had let the team play however they wanted for the “last six months” but will now ‘decide’ how they will play. Gambhir also fired a warning for players who do not follow the team strategy. He stated that if the cricketer doesn’t stick to the plan decided by the team they would be given a ‘thank you’.

The Indian side is trailing by 1-2 currently in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and the stakes are high in the series as a spot in the World Test Championship final is crucial for both the teams.

Virat Kohli was dismissed in the fixture while chasing a wide delivery away from the off-stump. Rishabh Pant tried to pull a shot ball from off-spinner Nathan Lyon but was caught at long-on. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tried to play an across-the-line shot. The batting unit suffered a sudden collapse in the fourth innings which led to the defeat and India trailing the series.