'This Is The Era Of Bowlers'; Asserts Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of New Zealand Series

Bengaluru: Ahead of the opening Test of the series between India and New Zealand, former head coach Gautam Gambhir has claimed that this is the era where bowlers play an important role in the team while batters set up the score.

Test cricket has seen a transition over the years and teams are now taking a more result-oriented approach. In such a scenario, the bowlers play a vital role in taking 20 wickets off the opposition. Recently, India won the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh despite the fact that the first two days of play were lost due to a soggy pitch and a wet outfield.

India still carved out a win as their batters played with an aggressive intent and the bowlers capped off the performance by taking 20 wickets era is past.

“This is the era of bowlers. Batters only set up matches. This batsman-obsessed attitude of ours needs to end. If a batter even scores 1,000 runs, it doesn't guarantee victory. But if a bowler takes 20 wickets, then there is a 99 per cent guarantee that we will win the Test match," Gambhir said at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday.

"So if it is a Test match or any other format, bowlers win you matches and tournaments. In this era, we will talk more about bowlers compared to batters, and I hope this mindset changes," he added.

India recently beat Bangladesh in the Test series and they will now lock horns against New Zealand in a three-match Test series starting from October 16. The Test matches will be played in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.