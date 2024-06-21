Gambhir Gave Me A Lot Of Confidence When I Was A Beginner: Ashwin

Chennai: Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday hailed Gautam Gambhir, the frontrunner to succeed Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, as a "fighter" and motivator par excellence, who gave him confidence in the nascent stages of his Test career. Ashwin recalled his talks with Gambhir during his first full series for India against New Zealand in 2012.

"I was playing my first full series. I only carried drinks during the first two years before the World Cup (in 2011). He gave me a lot of confidence at the beginning (of his career). I was not used to someone beyond my state (Tamil Nadu) giving me that sort of confidence," said Ashwin while launching his book -- I Have the Streets - A Kutti Cricket Story -- here.

The 37-year-old said the former Indian opener was often misunderstood because of his candid nature.

"Gautam Gambhir is a very misunderstood person. It's all about perception. He is a fighter. The biggest issue with many of us is that we give hero status to someone in our minds and forget about everyone else. This is a sport, not a movie narrative. There are no heroes and villains. Gambhir is a competitor. His desire and hunger to win is unbelievable. I have massive respect (for him)," he added.

Ashwin's breakthrough in the Indian Premier League came in 2010 when he played for Chennai Super Kings under the legendary MS Dhoni. Ashwin glanced back at an incident in the 2008 Challenger Trophy that helped him grab the attention of Dhoni.

"It's an evolving relationship. MS didn't even know someone like me existed in 2008," he remembered.

"And because of that, I made it my life's goal -- from 2009, it was to get the wicket of MS Dhoni. When a person has a goal like this, he will go crazy when an opportunity to achieve it pops up."

Ashwin went back to that final match held in Nagpur.

"We were playing the Challenger Trophy, and I bowled an unbelievable spell. MS would struggle through that spell in Nagpur. Once, when he tried to play, the ball went through his gates. I got him out in the final. From then on, I think he saw somebody with skill, and the relationship matured," he stated.

Ashwin said once a player earned the trust of Dhoni, then he would get ample chances to prove himself.

"One of MS' usual qualities is that, if he decides this horse (a player) is not ready to race, he will not use you. He needs to know you're a horse. But, once he knows you're a horse, only when you feel like giving up, he will look past you. That is MS Dhoni; he believes in you," he added.