Gagan Narang Named To Replace Mary Kom As Chef-de-Mission For Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Ace shooter Gagan Narang has replaced well-known boxer Mary Kom as the Chef-de-Mission for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will begin from July 26.

India will send a strong contingent for the Paris Games and is expected to perform better than the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where it won seven medals, including a gold.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in a statement posted on its X handle said, "Gagan Narang, four-time Olympian and 2012 Olympic Games men's 10m Air Rifle bronze medalist, has been chosen to replace MC Mary Kom as the Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games beginning on July 26."

Indian Olympic Association President and former Olympian PT Usha said the 41-year-old Gagan Narang's elevation from Deputy Chef-de-Mission's position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom's resignation.