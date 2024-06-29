Gaffaney And Illingworth To Be On-Field Umpires As South Africa Faces India in T20 World Cup Final

Barbados: Christopher Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires as South Africa play India in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 29, here.

South Africa reached the final for the first time with a nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Trinidad & Tobago and India joined by beating England by 68 runs in a lop-sided second semi-final in Guyana.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV Umpire and the Fourth Umpire will be Rodney Tucker, with Richie Richardson as the match referee, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, which hosts the final for the second time following the 2010 final.

Play will get underway at 10.30 am local time. India have made the final of the T20 World Cup after 10 years and they will be keen to lift the coveted Trophy.

For the Aiden Markaram-led South Africa, this is their first final in any ICC World Cup and they would be equally keen to lift the Trophy.

For the record, both India and South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament so far. India won their last ICC Trophy way back in 2013 when the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni bagged the Champions Trophy be beating England in an edge of a set thriller.

Since then India has not been able to win any ICC Trophy and the Men in Blue will also been keen to give a special gift to head coach Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ends after the summit clash.