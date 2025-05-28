ETV Bharat / sports

Victory At Age Of 38 Years! Gael Monfils Creates History In French Open

Gael Monfils inked his name in the record books with his recent victory in the ongoing edition of the French Open

Gael Monfils Oldest Player To Win Match Roland Garros
File Photo: Gael Monfils (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

Paris: Gael Monfils scripted history in the French Open on Tuesday as he became the oldest player in the Open Era to win an encounter in the tournament. The veteran scored a victor over Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien at an age of 38 years, 8 months, and 27 days on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He outplayed his opponent by 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-1 in a gripping three hour, 36-minutes contest.

It was also the first instance since 2015 when the French player bounced back after going two sets down. Monfils now holds the record for winning most five-set singles matches at the Roland Garros. Also, he equalled Yannick Noah’s record of most victories (40) by a French player at the tournament.

Monfils is the oldest man in the top 100 of the ATP rankings. The only other 38-year-old in the list is Novak Djokovic. The veteran suffered a a brief injury scare during the match. While attempting a forehand, he lost his balance and crashed into the sidewall. His right knee slammed into the court signage which left him on the ground in visible discomfort.

After the match, the 38-year-old his adoration for night sessions.

“For me is the belief, the belief of myself. I know Roland Garros is a little bit different, so I even push more,” the French star stated after the match.

“I love night sessions. I think it's fabulous. I was lucky enough to have that several times. It's just extraordinary. I try to do the best I can.”

The experienced athlete will take on Britain’s Jack Draper in the second round. Draper recently broke into the top five in the ATP rankings for the first time recently. He emerged triumphant against Italy’s Mattia Bellucci with a 3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4 triumph.

