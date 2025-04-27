ETV Bharat / sports

Fielding Team’s Pre-Wicket ‘Bhangra’ Celebration Before Running Out Batter Goes Viral

The fielding team came up with a Bhangra celebration in a club cricket match, and the video of the same went viral on social media

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST

Hyderabad: A hilarious video of a bunch of young cricketers who are doing Bhangara before dismissing the batter is doing the rounds on social media. The video has got a lot of traction on the Internet and attained around thousand views. The incident occured in an age-group cricket game in India, where two sides full of teenagets were facing each other.

In the fixture, a young gun named Sameer Singh Chauhan tried to attempt a run, but the non-striker didn’t move an inch from his position. The goof-up resulted in Sameer and non-striker Vaibhav Sharma stranded at the same end, providing the fielding team with a clear opportunity to run out the batter.

However, the pre-wicket celebration of the bowling team’s wicketkeeper and fielders caught everyone’s attention. After noticing both the batters at the same end, the wicketkeeper and other fielders started doing Bhangra.

Most of the users saw the funny side of the incident, while others termed the behaviour as cringeworthy and childish.

Wicket celebrations have made headlines in recent times. In a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, the spectators got an unexpected celebratory moment that went viral.

The incident took place when Multan pacer Ubaid Shah accidentally hit his teammate on his head while celebrating a dismissal. He dismissed an opposition batter and hit his teammate right on his head while celebrating a wicket. That incident also got a lot of views on social media, and many users reacted to it.

