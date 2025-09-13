ETV Bharat / sports

From Kendrapara Grounds To Asian Open, How A 22-Year-Old Coach Is Training Taekwondo Champions Against Odds

Currently the academy runs classes at Derabish Block Campus and Sanjeevani Vidya Mandir in Garpur. About 25-30 trainees attend the training sessions that run early morning and evening.

His hard work yielded results when he earned a black belt from South Korea in 2018. That was the year he decided to keep his personal ambition at bay and move to his native place to train youngsters in the martial art. “I wanted to ensure no other child had to face hardships I braved. So, I started Ninja Taekwondo Academy here, first training children in open spaces, and later went to school campuses,” he informs.

But since Kendrapara had no training facilities, Tafiruddin had to shift to Bhubaneswar. “I belong to a lower middle class family, and the training fee was Rs 1,500-2,000 per month. It was difficult for me to afford, but I managed to arrange the money and kept training,” he recalls.

Tafiruddin, a pharmacy degree student, hails from Mogalbag village under Guwalsingh panchayat of Derabish block. But his heart was in Taekwondo since childhood. “I was drawn to martial arts since I first saw it. In 2014, I formally started learning Taekwondo and within years started competing at district and state levels,” he recalls.

For the training academy, which began functioning just five years ago, the selection of three young practitioners came as a breakthrough moment. They have left for Hyderabad, where the International Asian Open Taekwondo Championship is being held from September 13-15, representing Odisha.

Sans equipment, right flooring or storage space, the young trainees, guided by their 22-year-old coach Sheikh Tafiruddin who has founded the Ninja Taekwondo Academy, are focused to make their dream come true in becoming martial art champions.

Kendrapara (Odisha): At dawn, an open campus in Derabish block of Kendrapara district opens its fields to young sports enthusiasts who want to make a mark in martial arts - particularly Taekwondo. The silence of the morning hours is broken by the sound of sharp kicks, synchronized punches, and the shouts at intervals. About 25-30 children, some as young as three years old, and a few in their teens get into practicing Taekwondo.

But infrastructure and gears have been dampeners. “Taekwondo requires protective head and chest guards with sensors. And each of it costs around Rs 1-1.5 lakh. Ever since I have started training the children, I have requested the district administration and even written to two MLAs for support. But we have not received anything so far,” says Tafiruddin, with a tinge of frustration.

Even space is a problem as the open fields turn into training grounds but when it rains, classes are held up. “I have also requested the administration for a hall, but the only indoor hall available here is at Shyamgudia, which is 12 km away. The distance is too long for small children to travel every day. We need some closed space nearby for regular training,” he explains.

The parents who send their children for training say the fee is nominal. Basic pads and guards are provided to the students by Tafiruddin. “I know what it feels like to struggle. So I do not charge much. I need the fee to maintain the basic needs of training. My only aim is to make a name for the district, state, and country,” he adds.

Among his students, 22-year-old Nivedita Nayak, was the first girl from Kendrapara to play at the National University Taekwondo Games. A second-year degree student, she has been training with Tafiruddin for four years.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, she explains about her keenness to learn martial art. “Crimes against girls and women are on the rise. So I wanted to learn self-defense and also stay fit. Last year, I participated at the All India University Games in Amritsar and was ranked fifth among 300 contestants. This year I am hoping to do better,” says Nivedita.

From Kendrapara’s Village Grounds To Asian Open: How a 22-Year-Old Coach Is Training Champions Against All Odds (ETV Bharat)

She however points out how lack of infrastructure affects practice. “We do not have a place to keep our equipment. Not even basic sporting gear,” she adds.

For another student Newton Chandrasekhar Sethi, a Class 6 student, Taekwondo has been life-changing. “I have been coming here for training for the past two years. I have learnt poomsae, fighting, blocks, marching, and punching,” he says. Newton has already played in district and state-level competitions and is currently in Hyderabad to play in the Asian Open.

Parents too have immense regards for Tafiruddin and his dedication. Newton’s father, Sushant Kumar Sethi, says, “Tafiruddin was my student in school. Now he is coaching my son and so many others. He never demands money, rather accepts anything we give him as a gift. Apart from Taekwondo, he trains the children in discipline and fitness,” he says.

Players from across the continent are participating in the Asian Open Championship in Hyderabad. From Odisha, 22 athletes are participating, of which, three are from Kendrapara’s Ninja Academy. They are competing in the poomsae category, where synchronized patterns of kicks and punches are evaluated.

“I hope our children also make it to the World University Games and even the Olympics some day soon,” hopes Tafiruddin.

Ask him how challenging is balancing his own studies and training the children and Tafiruddin says, “Difficult. Pharmacy studies, physiotherapy course, and conducting three coaching sessions a day is tough. When a student participates in championships, I also have to handle paperwork, travel plan, and arrange documents. It is exhausting, but I know I will be happy at the end of it all,” he says with confidence.

Everyone’s eyes are fixed on the Asian Open games. Win or lose, the children in the academy know that they will never be deprived of training even in a place like Kendrapara. “We are from a small village in Odisha, but we nurture dreams to reach the international stage and make coach sir and country proud,” say the trainees.