By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: Last Sunday was unfolding like any other day for Rashmita Sahu, till she picked up a call that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other side. Controlling the excitement, she composed herself and spoke to the PM during his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast as he congratulated her for the feat she achieved. The 23-year-old canoeist from Odisha won two gold medals at the Khelo India Water Sports in Srinagar recently. For her, the call from the PM was more than a congratulatory note.

"It was an acknowledgment of a journey marked by unimaginable struggle, hard work and challenges," said Rashmita who held the phone for long, trying to believe, what for her was unbelievable, after the three-minute call got over.

From Mahanadi To Mann Ki Baat: Odisha’s Canoeist Rashmita Sahu Rides High Over Waves (ETV Bharat)

Born in 2002 in a modest fisherman’s family in Choudwar, Cuttack, Rashmita had to face tragedies, one after another during her childhood. Her father, who was the only breadwinner for the family as a fisherman, was left incapacitated after a road accident in 2011. Four years later, Rashmita lost her mother in another road accident. It was devastating for someone who was still in school and had no idea how to live life.

However, Rashmita gathered pieces of life and excelled in sports, nurturing a dream to become a footballer. But one day, while swimming in the Mahanadi with friends, she noticed a canoe slicing through the water. She was so enamoured with the sight that, she decided to dedicate rest of her life to the sport. With advice from people around her, she joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre at Jagatpur, and held a canoe in 2017.

"I knew I was meant to be a canoeist and the way just opened. It has been pretty hard for me to deal with so many things so early in life. But I just wanted to come out of it. In fact, I want to leave the past behind and move forward - be it in life or in water," Rashmita added.

Training up to nine hours a day at the Mahanadi river banks, Rashmita kept working hard till she rose through the ranks. Attributing her success to her first coach, Johnson Singh, she said winning medal started one national tournament after another. "I have about 41 medals so far, with 13 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze. My medals did not only give me recognition but a job as constable with the Odisha Police. That helped me manage family and complete Bachelor of Arts degree in Bhubaneswar," explained Rashmita.

At the Khelo India Water Sports Festival in Srinagar this August, Rashmita struck gold in both singles and doubles canoeing events that not only brought glory to Odisha but also caught the entire nation.

Rashmita was taken aback when she heard PM Modi 's voice. “I got a call in the morning where I was told that a minister would speak to me. I had no clue that it would be our Prime Minister. I am still to believe that I spoke to him. Medals do make me happy, but the PM speaking to me is a moment of great pride for me,” she recalled with a smile.

Her coach Johnson Singh was equally moved seeing Rashmita become emotional. “I think more than Rashmita, I am happy. I was her first coach and have seen her struggle through ups and downs. She would never have thought to speak to the Prime Minister. For her it is a dream come true but for me, it is a reward that my student gave me,” says Singh.

As Modi said in his Mann ki Baat, Rashmita’s story is not only about winning medals. It is about rising above tragedy, defying poverty, and becoming a role model for youth.

On what she aims next, Rashmita says, "I am preparing for the 2026 Asian Games." And if her journey is any indication, the race for this young canoeist from the banks of the Mahanadi, has just begun. There are miles to pedal on water and canoe to glory.