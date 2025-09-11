From Local Ground To England: Lucknow's Young Cricketers Make Mark In UK
Lucknow's young cricketers, Harry Singh and Umar Anjar, shine in England, showcasing their talent in county and Under-19 cricket.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 6:10 PM IST
Lucknow: The young cricketers of Uttar Pradesh's capital are making their presence felt beyond the Indian grounds, with their remarkable performances in England drawing attention to the city's growing cricketing talent.
Harry Singh, son of Lucknow's first international cricketer RP Singh, has become a source of pride by securing a place in England's under-19 team. His all-around performance has impressed coaches abroad and showcased how dedication and hard work can turn big dreams into reality.
During the recent Old Trafford Test between India and England at Manchester, Harry was included as the 12th man in the English squad and even fielded for a brief period. According to Sameer Mishra, a close friend of RP Singh, local players in England are sometimes included symbolically in international teams during matches hosted at their grounds, and Harry received this rare honour.
Another rising star from Lucknow, Umar Anjar, son of Uttar Pradesh Judo Association secretary and international referee Munawar Anjar, has also earned accolades in country cricket. Initially inclined towards judo, Umar later shifted to cricket and showcased his batting and bowling talent at the KD Singh Babu Stadium.
He currently represents the Armstrong Club of Sister Share County in England and is pursuing his graduation there. His consistent performance as a foreign player has not only earned him recognition but also made Lucknow proud on foreign soil.
The city has a rich cricketing legacy, with several players gaining exposure in England. Former cricketer Ratnesh Mishra and coach Gyanendra Pandey both played in English leagues in the past, later contributing significantly to the Uttar Pradesh team's development. Their experiences abroad have inspired a new generation of players to pursue opportunities overseas.
