ETV Bharat / sports

From Local Ground To England: Lucknow's Young Cricketers Make Mark In UK

Lucknow: The young cricketers of Uttar Pradesh's capital are making their presence felt beyond the Indian grounds, with their remarkable performances in England drawing attention to the city's growing cricketing talent.

Harry Singh, son of Lucknow's first international cricketer RP Singh, has become a source of pride by securing a place in England's under-19 team. His all-around performance has impressed coaches abroad and showcased how dedication and hard work can turn big dreams into reality.

During the recent Old Trafford Test between India and England at Manchester, Harry was included as the 12th man in the English squad and even fielded for a brief period. According to Sameer Mishra, a close friend of RP Singh, local players in England are sometimes included symbolically in international teams during matches hosted at their grounds, and Harry received this rare honour.