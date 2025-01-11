From Kapil Dev To Paul Collingwood: List Of Batters Who Never Got Run Out In Test Cricket

Hyderabad: In an era where the sport of cricket is dominated by batters, dismissing them becomes a very crucial task for bowlers to keep the run flow in check. There are 10 ways in which a batter can get out and one of the modes of dismissals is run out. The notable thing about run-out is doesn’t get credited to either the bowler or the wicketkeeper.

In pursuit of stealing quick singles, the batter usually gets run out. Most of the runout dismissals are seen in limited-overs cricket as there is an urgency to score runs in those formats.

However, in Test cricket, there is no rush to score runs. Still, some of the players get run out due to miscommunication between the two or lack of judgment. One example was in the Border Gavaskar Trophy when there was a mix-up between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

There have been five players in the history of Test cricket who have been run out in the longest format. The list includes some of the star cricketers from India, Pakistan, England and Zimbabwe.

Kapil Dev (India)

Kapil Dev is in the list of batters who never got run out in their Test career. Kapil never got run out in 16 years of his Test career. India won the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. He made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1978 and his last appearance came against New Zealand in 1994.

File Photo: Kapil Dev (Getty Images)

From 1978 to 1994, Kapil played 131 Test matches, scoring a total of 5,248 runs with 8 centuries and 27 half-centuries. Apart from this, he also picked 434 Test wickets. Kapil Dev played 225 ODI matches for India, scoring a total of 3,783 runs with one century and 14 half-centuries. He took 253 wickets in this format.

Mudassar Nazar (Pakistan)

Many great cricketers have come from Pakistan. From Saeed Anwar to Shahid Afridi, there have been many such players who gained popularity with their impressive performances for Pakistan. Although Pakistan is known for producing world-class fast bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younus and Shoaib Akhtar, there is one batter who never got run out in his career. While playing for Pakistan, Mudassar Nazar scored 4114 runs in 76 Test matches for Pakistan, which includes 10 centuries. Also, he played 122 ODI matches, in which he scored 2653 runs. Mudassar Nazar has also been the coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

File Photo: Mudassar Nazar (Getty Images)

Peter May (England)

The full name of this English player is 'Peter Barker Howard May'. Peter May was the former captain of England and a fierce batsman. He was also never run out in his entire Test career. Peter made his Test debut against South Africa in 1951 and played a total of 66 Test matches for England scoring 4537 runs with 13 centuries and 22 half-centuries. His highest score was 285 runs.

File Photo: Peter May (Getty Images)

Graeme Hick (England)

Graeme Hick was born in Zimbabwe but played cricket for England. Graeme played 65 Tests and 120 ODIs for England between 1991 to 2001 but never got run out. In Tests, he scored 3,383 runs with 6 centuries and 18 half-centuries. During this time, he was never run out. Graeme also represented England in 120 ODIs. In which he scored a total of 3,846 runs with 5 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

File Photo: Graeme Hick (Getty Images)

Paul Collingwood (England)

Paul Collingwood, who played all three formats for England, was a brilliant all-rounder. He scored 4,259 runs in 68 Test matches for the English team, but he was never run out in his entire Test career. Under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood, the England team won the 2010 ICC T20 World Trophy. Apart from this, Collingwood scored 5,092 runs in 197 ODIs, which includes 5 centuries and 26 half-centuries. The former England captain has also played 36 T20 matches in which he scored a total of 538 runs with 3 half-centuries. Collingwood has also played 8 IPL matches.