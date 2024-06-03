'From 1500 Hrs Consider Me as Retired': Kedar Jadhav Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Hyderabad: India batter Kedar Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, June 3. He took to his Instagram account and posted a note that looks quite similar to his former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jadhav, who shares a cordial relationship with Dhoni, also shared a slideshow of photos from his career with late Kishore Kumar's song "Zindagi ke safar mein" playing in the background.

"Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket (sic)," the Maharashtra batter shared on his Instagram post.

The caption of the post was penned exactly like the former India captain's retirement note, who announced his retirement on August 15, 2020, with a two-line statement on his Instagram profile, a year after he played his last international game for India -- semi-final game against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup in England.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic)," former Chennai Super Kings skipper had said, sharing a slideshow of photos from his career, with the same singer Kishore Kumar's song 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon', one of his favourite songs, in the background.

jadhav, who was part of India's squad in the 2019 World Cup, made his India debut One Day International (ODI) debut for India against Sri Lanka on 16 November 2014 and his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe on 17 July 2015. Since then, he has represented India in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for India between 2014 and 2020. His last ODI appearance came in 2020 while he last played a T20I for India in 2017.

Jadhav, who had never bowled in the domestic circuit before Mahendra Singh Dhoni asked him to roll his arm over for India at the international stage, emerged as a very handy off-spinner for India. His slinging bowling actions had caught the attention of many former spinners. In 42 innings, Jadhav picked 27 wickets at an economy of 5.15 and an average of 37.8.

Jadhav, who plays for Kolhapur Tuskers in Maharashtra Premier League, has played 93 matches for five Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises including CSK, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kochi Kerala Tuskers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Jadhav, who represeted Maharashtra in the domestic circuit, played a total of 87 first-class games and scored 6,100 runs with the help of 17 centuries and 23 fifties. The 39-year-old has a first-class triple-century (327 runs) to his name which came against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. In the 2013-14 season, he scored a record 1,223 runs including six centuries to help Maharashtra qualify for the Ranji Trophy final for the first time since 1992/93.