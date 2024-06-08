ETV Bharat / sports

French Open 2024 | Iga Swiatek Crush Jasmine Paolini to WIn Third Consecutive Roland Garros Title

Tennis world number One Iga Swiatek of Poland defended her French Open title beating Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the women’s singles final. She wrapped the fixture in two sets on Saturday to lift the silverware.

File Photo: Iga Swiatek (AP Photos)

Paris (France): Tennis world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland continued her dominating run in the French Open winning her third consecutive title beating Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the final of the tournament on Saturday. Swiatek entered the match as the favourite considering she had won all of her previous Grand Slams the US Open in 2022 and French Open at Roland-Garros in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Paolini got to a good start in the match as she got her first break in the first game and the two-time champion was trailing soon. But, the scenario changed soon Swiatek found her rhythm in a few minutes.

Once she found her rhythm, the Polish star worked her opponent around the clay court. After winning the first set, Swiatek dominated the second set getting an early break. She asserted herself as the match progressed and some unforced errors from her opponent helped her cause.

Paolini showed some resilience, but it only delayed the inevitable and the Polish star won the contest with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1. Swiatek won her third consecutive French Open title and also won her fourth overall French Open women’s singles title.

With the victory, Swiatek joined Belgium’s Justine Henin on the list of women players winning most French Open titles. Chris Evert of USA holds the record with seven titles and Steffi Graff is at the second position with six titles to her name. Paolini will have a chance at redemption in the doubles when she will appear in the final with Sara Errani where the pair will be up against Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova on Sunday.

