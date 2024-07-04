Free Entry For Victory Parade: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik confirmed free entry for joining Team India's grand victory parade celebrating their ICC T20 World Cup win.

Rohit Sharma and Co arrived in Delhi in wee hours on Thursday. The team cut the special themed cake in the team hotel and then left to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. After the meet, the Men in Blue will leave the National Capital and fly for Mumbai to attend the grand victory parade which is scheduled between 3 PM to 9 PM. The victory parade will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

"MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first preference...We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday. MCA has kept the maximum police force. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country and we are very excited to welcome the Indian team today," Ajinkya Naik told ANI on preparations.

MCA member Jitendra Awhad said, "It is a good feeling. After a long time, India won the World Cup and after winning the World Cup, they are going to be welcomed at the land of Cricket, Mumbai. Not only in Mumbai but Cricket is a religion in the entire India..."

The Mumbai Traffic Police has also shared some traffic arrangements for the commuters during the period of road show and victory parade. Mumbai Traffic Police took to X handle and wrote, "A grand victory parade is organised on July 4, 2024 for the Indian cricket team, winner of the T20 World Cup at Marine Drive. To avoid inconvenience to the commuters, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 3 pm to 9 pm today."

Mumbai Traffic Police have also shared some graphics for the arrangements and other alternate routes.

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday took to X to share details of the victory parade in Mumbai and urged people to come and join them in the special moment with all. "We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let's celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards," Rohit posted on X.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team arrived in Delhi on Thursday and received a heart-warming welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and the sight of the silverware.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.