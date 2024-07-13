ETV Bharat / sports

Fourth Seed Antim Panghal, Sixth Seed Aman To Compete In Wrestling At Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris (France): World Championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal (women's 53kg) and immensely talented Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57 kg) have been seeded fourth and sixth in their respective weight categories which should help them avoid tough rivals in the initial bouts of the wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics.

The wrestling events will commence on August 5 and conclude on August 11, the last day of the Games. This is the first time wrestling events will have seedings at the Olympics.

The seeds were decided on the basis of wrestlers' performances at the 2023 World Championships, 2024 Continental Championships, and Ranking Series events in Zagreb and Budapest. Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who will compete in the women's 50 kg weight class, has not got any seeding.