Four Kashmiri Skiers Participating In Prestigious FIS Training Camp In China

Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: In a significant milestone for Indian winter sports, four Kashmiri skiers Hazika Binte Farooq, Ayan Tariq and Faizan Ahmad Lone along with Jannat Thakur from Himachal Pradesh and their coach, Mehraj Din Dar have been selected to participate in the prestigious International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Training Camp 2025 (Focus Asia) in Beijing, China. The international training camp was held on February 19 at the famous Yanqing Ski Resort in Beijing, China and will conclude next month on March 1.

Among these exceptional athletes, Hazika Binte Farooq stands out as a rising star in Indian skiing. A gold medalist in multiple national-level competitions including the National Skiing Championship in Uttarakhand, the 4th Khelo India Winter Games, the District UT Championships, and the Chinar Winter Games organized by the Indian Army Hazika’s achievements have firmly established her as one of Kashmir’s most promising athletes.

Her skiing journey began at the young age of 12, and her rapid ascent in the sport is a testament to her dedication and talent. She completed her schooling at Mallinson Girls' School in Srinagar until the 10th grade and is currently pursuing her education at Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School in New Delhi. Beyond her sporting excellence, Hazika's success is deeply rooted in her strong academic background, supported by her parents. Their unwavering encouragement has played a crucial role in shaping her career, helping her balance both sports and academics with remarkable perseverance.

The selection of these Kashmiri athletes marks a significant milestone in the region’s growing prominence in international skiing. The FIS Development Programme is designed to nurture emerging talent, providing world-class coaching, fitness training, and exposure to FIS-sanctioned events. The Yanqing Ski Resort, a legacy venue from the 2022 Winter Olympics, will offer these athletes the perfect environment to refine their skills alongside top competitors from across Asia.

Coach Mehraj Din Dar expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This is a monumental opportunity for our athletes, particularly Hazika, who has already proven her mettle in national competitions. Training at an Olympic standard venue will not only elevate her skills but also inspire many young Kashmiri athletes to pursue winter sports professionally."

Hazika’s parents shared their pride and excitement, emphasizing their unwavering support for her aspirations.

"Seeing our daughter excel at this level is an overwhelming feeling. She has worked tirelessly to reach here, and we are committed to ensuring she achieves even greater heights. We hope this opportunity opens doors for more Kashmiri athletes in winter sports."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Ski and Snowboard India (SSI) have played a crucial role in facilitating this opportunity, ensuring a seamless transition for the athletes to Beijing. Their ongoing efforts in promoting winter sports have paved the way for young skiers like Hazika to gain international exposure and compete on the world stage.

This selection not only highlights individual achievements but also signifies India’s growing presence in global winter sports. With Hazika Binte Farooq leading the charge, the future of skiing in Kashmir shines brighter than ever, inspiring a new generation of athletes to chase their dreams on the snow-covered slopes of the world.