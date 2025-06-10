Varanasi: The night changes but the dream doesn’t and four daughters of Purvanchal inked an inspiring story of fulfilling their dream. They changed their fate with constant hard work and wrote an inspirational story. Four female daughters playing handball hailing from Banaras district of Purvanchal are selected for the National Handball camp. These daughters are likely to make it into the Indian team in the future.

Selection in the national camp

This marks the first occasion when four daughters from a family with a rural background have been selected for the national camp. The daughters practice in a sports academy in Varanasi which provides free sports training to children. Their ambitions to win a medal for India helped them progress in their career despite coming from a financially poor background.

Four Daughters From Varanasi Making It Big In Handball (ETV Bharat)

Four daughters rising through the blocks

Four daughters - Naina, Preeti, Shatakshi and Komal will feature in the Under-15 and Under-18 teams. They have played in over 20 state and national competitions. They have won eight medals so far while working in tandem. The team's top player Naina has told how her life has changed. Her father is a labourer and despite coming from a poor background but she has never given up.

Naina says that reaching this stage is unbelievable. The financial condition at their home is very bad. Also, the family is not able to provide these daughters with sports-related equipment and neither is able to take care of their diet. The daughters are honing their skills despite the lack of the resources and that has provided an inspiration for the other budding sports athletes.

Even financial hardships and taunts from relatives didn't stop them

Shatakshi says that when she chose handball as a career, her family and society taunted her a lot. Her father used to fulfill her needs by doing extra work and took care of her diet. Shatakshi also added that the high household expenses hindered her practice but she never gave up on her dreams.

Daily routine of players

Komal Rai says that she cycles 10 km from her village to the ground every day. She reaches the ground at 6 am and practices till 9 am, then studies in the afternoon. She goes home after working out in the evening. She says that she has been a part of the handball team for 4 years. Initially, it was very difficult, but now it has become her habit. If she misses even one day of practice, the whole day feels incomplete.

Bagged more than 20 medals

Their coach KB Rawat says that if we talk about her achievements, she must have played more than 20 state-level competitions so far, in which they have more than a dozen medals. She has also played many national level competitions, in which she has won more than eight gold medals. Now once again she is ready to wave her flag. After qualifying after special training, she will become a part of the Indian team and will work to bring medals for the country.

80 girls praticing in Varanasi

The initiative of providing free training to poor children in Varanasi was initiated by AK Singh, Vice President of Uttar Pradesh Handball Association. Currently, more than 500 girls are getting free training in different sports. They are also provided free kits. Singh said that they started a new initiative for the daughters of Varanasi, under which we started giving them free training in handball.

At present, 80 girls are practicing handball and have become better players. A large number of these girls have played for Uttar Pradesh and have won medals. Among these, 4 girls have been selected in the National Camp. They are currently in Gandhinagar. After their selection there, they will be able to become a part of the Indian team.