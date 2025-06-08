ETV Bharat / sports

Four Gems Of An Elite Cricket Club - 300+ ODI Wickets And Century

Shakib Al Hasan was one of the elite all-rounders in the world ( AFP )

Hyderabad: All-round skills are very important in the sport of cricket. Be it any format, a player who can contribute with both his batting and bowling, is always a valuable asset for the team. Also, there have been players in ODI cricket who have showcased exemplary all-round skills in the field.

The ODI cricket has witnessed many great players like Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralitharan etc. However, there are only four players across the globe who have a unique achievement in the ODI portfolio.

These players have taken more than 300 wickets and scored a century in the 50-over format. The list of players to achieve such a feat includes players from four different countries - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Here are the players with 300+ ODI wickets and a hundred

Sanath Jaysuriya

Jaysurrya, whose ODI career spanned from 1989 to 2011, was a revolutionary with his playing style when staying at the crease for longer periods was the ultimate aim. However, he tore apart all the orthodox methods and chose to attack the bowlers right from the start while opening the innings.

File Photo: Sanath Jaysuriya (AFP)

He smashed 13,430 runs with a strike rate of 91.20 laced with 28 centuries. He picked 323 wickets with an economy of 4.78 showcasing the effectiveness of his left-arm orthodox spin bowling.