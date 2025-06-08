ETV Bharat / sports

Four Gems Of An Elite Cricket Club - 300+ ODI Wickets And Century

There are only four cricketers across the globe who have taken more than 300 ODI wickets and also scored a century.

Shakib Al Hasan was one of the elite all-rounders in the world
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 8, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST

Hyderabad: All-round skills are very important in the sport of cricket. Be it any format, a player who can contribute with both his batting and bowling, is always a valuable asset for the team. Also, there have been players in ODI cricket who have showcased exemplary all-round skills in the field.

The ODI cricket has witnessed many great players like Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralitharan etc. However, there are only four players across the globe who have a unique achievement in the ODI portfolio.

These players have taken more than 300 wickets and scored a century in the 50-over format. The list of players to achieve such a feat includes players from four different countries - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Here are the players with 300+ ODI wickets and a hundred

Sanath Jaysuriya

Jaysurrya, whose ODI career spanned from 1989 to 2011, was a revolutionary with his playing style when staying at the crease for longer periods was the ultimate aim. However, he tore apart all the orthodox methods and chose to attack the bowlers right from the start while opening the innings.

Sanath Jaysuriya

He smashed 13,430 runs with a strike rate of 91.20 laced with 28 centuries. He picked 323 wickets with an economy of 4.78 showcasing the effectiveness of his left-arm orthodox spin bowling.

The Sri Lankan left-handed batter is known for his unorthodox playing style which was way ahead of its time.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib made his international debut in 2006 and provided an immense contribution to the national team. The left-handed batter bowls left-arm orthodox and troubles a lot of the right-handed batters. He has accrued 7570 runs with an average of 37.29 with nine centuries. Also, he has picked 317 wickets.

Batters with 300+ ODI wickets and a century

Shakib has played in multiple leagues around the world including Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League, Indian Premier League (IPL) etc. The all-rounder has multiple notable records and has also been at the top of Men's ODI All-rounder rankings.

Shahid Afridi

Another swashbuckling batter from this era, Afridi is also a part of the elite list. The right-handed batter and right-arm leg-break bowler played a key role for the Pakistan cricket team and played a key role for them in the ICC marquee events. The all-rounder played a key role in Pakistan's title winning campaign in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup.

Shahid Afridi

He scored 176 runs from seven matches with an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 140.80. Also, he picked 11 wickets with an economy of 5.32.

Sean Pollock

The South African pacer is known for his swing bowling and bowling in tight areas. However, he had also showcased his batting skills in international cricket. Notably, Pollock has scored 3519 runs in the ODI cricket including one century

