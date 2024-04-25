Former Zimbabwe Cricketer Survives Leopard Attack, Pet Dog Rescues Guy Whittall

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

It was a close shave for a former cricketer from Zimbabwe as he was attacked by a leopard.

A former cricketer from Zimbabwe had a providential escape from a leopard attack. He was saved by his pet dog, which chased away the leopard. In the process, Guy Whittall and his dog Chikara suffered serious injuries. The news came to light when Whittall's wife posted the news on social media.

Hyderabad: It was a close shave for a former cricketer from Zimbabwe as he was attacked by a leopard. His wife recently posted the news on social media explaining the incident. Guy Whittall, a 51-year-old former all-rounder from Zimbabwe, recently went trekking in the Humani region. He also took his pet dog, Chikara, along with him.

In the meantime, a leopard suddenly attacked Whittall while climbing the mountain. Immediately, alerted by this, Chikara desperately tried to save the owner. In the process, it fought and saved Whittall, who was grievously injured. The pet dog, too, sustained serious injuries while fighting with the leopard.

Whittall and Chikara were immediately taken to a hospital on a plane. The pet dog was recovering while Whittall underwent surgery due to severe injuries. His wife Hannah Stokes disclosed this on social media stating that his condition is now stable.

Photos related to this have been shared. A similar incident took place in the past. It may be recalled that in 2013 a large crocodile entered Whittall's residence and crawled under his bed. She said that his life was saved as they noticed the crocodile.

