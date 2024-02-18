Former Vidarbha Skipper Faiz Fazal Calls It a Day

Hyderabad/Nagpur: Former Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal has announced his retirement from professional cricket. Vidarbha’s ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Haryana will be Faiz’s last in a Vidarbha jersey. The 38-year-old Faiz, who is playing his 108th Ranji Trophy match, has scored 7,693 runs in the tournament. Under his captaincy Vidarbha won the Ranji Trophy in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

“Representing the Vidarbha cricket team has been a tremendous honour and privilege, and I am immensely grateful for the experiences and memories that I have accumulated over the years. "However, as I reflect on my career and personal aspirations, I feel compelled to explore new opportunities and avenues beyond professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, but I am confident that it is the right step for my personal and professional growth,” Faiz said in a statement, which was posted by the Vidarbha Cricket Association on its official Facebook page.

The VCA will felicitate Faiz on his outstanding contribution to Vidarbha cricket at the end of the Ranji Trophy match on February 19. Faiz had been a consistent performer for Vidarbha and domestic stalwart.

