Shahid Afridi Calls Indian Army Useless In Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has blamed the Indian army for the Pahalgam terror attack, which took the lives of 26 people. He also asked for the proof of Pakistan’s involvement in the incident and has hit out at the coverage of the incident by the Indian army.

The attack on April 22 occurred in the Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow in the Kashmir Valley. In the aftermath of the incident, India has revoked the visas of the Pakistani nationals and has also suspended the Indus Water treaty with Pakistan.

Now, in a scenario where the Pahalgram terror attack has been the talk of the town, Shahid Afridi has come up with a distasteful remark over the Indian army during his appearance at the Pakistani news channel Samaa TV.

"Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people)".

Shahid also made some remarks claiming the coverage of the Indian media around the incident was Bollywood-esque. He also took a dig at the cricket community for blaming Pakistan for the terror attack.

"Do cricketers jo India se itni cricket khele hue hain. Ambassadors reh chuke hain, top cricketers reh chuke hain unki taraf se direct Pakistan (There are two cricketers who have played so much cricket for India. They have been ambassadors and top cricketers, yet they directly blame Pakistan),” he added.