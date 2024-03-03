Former New Zealand Star James Franklin Likely to Replace Dale Steyn as SRH's Bowling Coach

author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

Former New Zealand cricketer James Franklin is all set to replace former South African pacer Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach according to a report published by ESPNcricinfo.

Former New Zealand cricketer James Franklin is all set to replace former South African pacer Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach according to a report published by ESPNcricinfo. Steyn has pulled out of the upcoming season due to personal reasons.

New Delhi [India]: Former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin is set to replace iconic speedster Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Steyn who was appointed by SRH in 2022 has pulled out of the upcoming season due to personal reasons. Franklin as a player was a part of MI's team in 2011 and 2012. His stint with SRH will mark the beginning of his first coaching spell in the IPL.

The former left-arm pacer will link up with another Blackcaps icon Daniel Vettori. The 45-year-old is considered to be the most successful spinner in the history of New Zealand cricket. He was appointed as the head coach of the franchise after the conclusion of the 2023 edition. Both players have worked together in Middlesex (county cricket) as well as Birmingham Phoenix (the Hundred). Franklin was also the head coach of Durham and currently, he serves as the assistant coach of Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Franklin would be looking to bring the best out of SRH's top-quality pace bowling line-up which consists of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jaydev Unadkat and the uncapped Indian Akash Singh. Even SRH's spin bowling unit boasts talent which includes the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Franklin will face a huge challenge ahead of the IPL 2024 as in the previous edition the 2016 champions finished in last position. Ahead of the 2024 season, SRH brought in some quality players to strengthen their team. Australia star duo of Travis Head and Pat Cummins. Sri Lanka's star spinner Hasaranga could turn up to provide cover in the spin department as well as add depth to the batting set-up.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram*, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips*, Heinrich Klaasen*, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen*, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Shahbaz Ahmed (traded from RCB), Travis Head*, Wanindu Hasaranga*, Pat Cummins*, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Read More

  1. Indian Players Are Forerunners in Keeping International Cricket at Highest Level: Dale Steyn
  2. T20 World Cup: Legendary Dale Steyn picks five best bowlers of the tournament
  3. Suryakumar Yadav could be India's version of AB de Villiers: Dale Steyn

TAGGED:

New Zealand CricketJames FranklinDale Steyn

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.