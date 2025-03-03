Former Mumbai Spinner Padmakar Shivalkar Dies

Mumbai: Former legendary Mumbai spinner Padmakar Kashinath Shivalkar, who was popularly known as Paddy in cricketing circles, passed away in Mumbai on Monday.
Shivalkar was 84. The news of his demise was confirmed by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik. Shivalkar arguably was the greatest cricketer who could not play for India.
Tributes poured in for Shivalkar, who passed away due to age-related issues. Shivalkar, a left-arm spinner, played a staggering 124 first-class matches and bagged 589 wickets at an average of 19.69 between 1961-62 and 1987-88. The BCCI honoured him with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.
Former India all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri offered his condolences. In a post on X, Shastri said, "Really sad to hear about the demise of Paddy Shivalkar. A wonderful, kind-hearted man, a terrific bowler and a big inspiration in the early days of my career. Condolences to the family, and God bless his soul."
Naik also expressed grief and paid rich tributes to Shivalkar. In a message to ETV Bharat, Naik said, "Mumbai cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar Sir's contribution to the game, especially as one of the finest spinners of all time, will always be remembered."
"His dedication, skill, and impact on Mumbai cricket are unparalleled. His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," added Naik.
The MCA, to,o expressed grief. Shivalkar wrote his autobiography, 'Ha Chendu Daivagaticha, ' narrating his fascinating journey.