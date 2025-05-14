Former Mumbai Cricketer Appointed As Head Coach Of Bihar Domestic Team

Hyderabad: Former Mumbai stumper and head coach Vinayak Samant has been named as the head coach for Bihar for the upcoming domestic season.

The development was confirmed to ETV Bharat by Samant, who is currently in Brussels. "(Former domestic player) Anand Yalvigi is a director at Bihar Cricket Association. He asked me to come and I was ready. It is a challenging opportunity for me for sure," Samant said.

52-year-old Samant, a former wicket-keeper-batter, who played a staggering 101 first-class games, said he was looking forward to work with teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who plays for Bihar and made headlines following his blistering century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I will not change his natutal instirncts, after I speak to him, I will see how open he is. He is like a white-ball player but once he matured, he will have to trained," Samant said.

"We have kept a camp in Patna on May 24. I had visited there before taking up the assignment. I will be conducting more camps before the season begins," the former Mumbai stumper said.

Samant has racked up 3496 in his first-class career with an average of 28.19 including two centuries and a highest individual score of unbeaten 200. In the 45 List A games, he managed to rack up 724 runs with an average of 25.85. with a highest score of 81.