When MS Dhoni Lost His Cool: Former Indian Star S Badrinath Recalls Moment When CSK Skipper Got Angry

Hyderabad: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Subramaniam Badrinath has shared a rare instance of MS Dhoni losing his cool. Dhoni is always known for showing a calm nature on the field and he was also titled as ‘captain cool’ by many cricket fans around the world. However, Badinath who has shared the same dressing room with Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for around six seasons, has revealed a surprising moment when the veteran skipper lost his cool.

Badrinath revealed how Dhoni expressed his annoyance after a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a low-scoring contest. The 44-year-old also said that the incident highlighted how deeply he was invested in the game.

"In this match against RCB in Chennai, we were chasing 110 odd. We lost wickets in a hurry, and we ended up losing the match. It was one of those matches where we couldn’t get 110 against RCB in Chepauk," Badrinath said.

"I got out to a lap shot against Anil Kumble. I got myself LBW. He was coming inside the dressing room (MS Dhoni) and I was standing right there and there was a small water bottle in front of me and MS just kicked it out of the park, and I was oh my god! We were all trying to avoid eye contact with him in that dressing room," Badrinath added.

Dhoni and CSK are one of the most iconic stories in the IPL. The team won five titles under the leadership of the former Indian cricketer.