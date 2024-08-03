Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer To Be Appointed As Coach Of The Punjab Ranji Trophy Team

Hyderabad: Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who is the leading run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy, will be the Punjab Head Coach for the upcoming domestic season.

The development was confirmed to ETV Bharat by a highly placed source, who is aware of things in the Punjab Cricket Association.

Jaffer, a domestic bulwark, represented Mumbai and also led the Western team to a Ranji Trophy title. Later, he also played for Vidarbha and mentored the players in the dressing room.

He also batting consultant for a brief period with the age group team of Bangladesh. He was also with the IPL team Punjab Kings.

Jaffer, who is remembered for his double hundred against West Indies, also was the coach of Uttarakhand.

Jaffer played 31 Tests and 2 ODIs for India. He has scored a whopping 19410 first-class runs in 260 matches. The Punjab Cricket Association had offered the role to Jaffer and it worked.

The right-handed batter has captained Mumbai to two Ranji Trophy titles in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. He has also represented Vidarbha and was one of the mainstays in the team during their Ranji Trophy triumph in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

It will be the third domestic team Jaffer will be coaching after guiding Uttarakhand and Orissa in the domestic circuit. The 46-year-old also worked as the batting coach of the Punjab Kings from 2019 to 2021. Later he also worked as the batting consultant of Bangladesh U-19 side and their high-performance team.