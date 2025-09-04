Former India Spinner Amit Mishra, Known For His IPL Hat-tricks, Announces Retirement

Hyderabad: Former India spinner Amit Mishra, who was more known for his IPL hat-tricks on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Mishra, 42, a right-arm leg break bowler, played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is in which he picked 76, 64 and 16 wickets respectively.

Mishra, who represented Haryana in the domestic circuit, announced his decision through an emotional post on X. "Today, after 25 years, I announce my retirement from cricket — a game that has been my first love, my teacher, and my greatest source of joy," he said.

"This journey has been filled with countless emotions — moments of pride, hardship, learning, and love. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, Haryana Cricket Association, my coaches, support staff, colleagues, and most importantly, the fans, whose faith and support gave me strength at every step."

"From the struggles and sacrifices in the early days to the unforgettable moments on the field, every chapter has been an experience that has shaped me as a cricketer and as a person," added Mishra.

He also thanked his family for standing by him during thick and thin. "To my family — thank you for standing firmly by my side through the highs and lows. To my teammates and mentors — thank you for making this journey so special. As I close this chapter, my heart is full of gratitude and love. Cricket has given me everything, and now, I look forward to giving back to the game that made me who I am. 🙏🏏," Mishra concluded.

Mishra made his international debut in 2003 in an ODI tri-series in Bangladesh, but had to wait until 2008 to make his Test debut against Australia in Mohali, where he joined an illustrious list of bowlers to pick a five-wicket haul on debut.

In 2013, he also equalled Javagal Srinath's world record for the most wickets in a bilateral ODI series by taking 18 wickets in the five-game series in Zimbabwe. He also played in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, picking 10 wickets at an average of 14.70 and an economy rate of 6.68, as India finished runners-up to Sri Lanka.

After his last game for India came in 2017, Mishra continued to play domestic cricket and IPL. His final competitive cricket game was Lucknow Super Giants’ clash against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, where he picked figures of 1-20.

Apart from having a decent domestic cricket career for Haryana, Mishra ends up as the seventh leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 174 scalps in 162 games at an average of 23.82 and economy rate of 7.37. He also holds the record for being the only bowler to pick three hat-tricks in IPL’s history.

Incidentally, Mishra’s IPL hat-tricks came for three different teams: Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008, for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2011, and for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013.