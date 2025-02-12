I Still Have Lot Of Cricket Left In Me: Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata: Former India cricket captain Ajinkya Rahane thought to be walking into the sunset prior to this season did a somersault after Mumbai beat Haryana in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final fixture at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

"I feel there's a lot of cricket left in me. That’s why I am playing domestic cricket regularly. I just have one goal right now, and that is to play cricket with a positive mindset, and the rest will be taken care of. Domestic cricket has given me everything. I still have that jazba (passion) within me. Before any match, I still have that desire and hunger that I possessed earlier. I don’t know about the future, but I do know I am far from done. That’s why I have been giving my 100 percent in domestic cricket," Rahane told reporters without much ado at the close of play.

Rahane has been out of India's Test scheme for 18 months. But with the current spate of failures in the top order, Rahane seems to be waiting eagerly only to throw himself in contention as and when the need arises.

"I am not at all thinking about the future... But I do know that I am batting well. I had a good performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and this Ranji Trophy season is going well too. I also batted well in the World Test Championship final in 2023. After that, I got dropped. Being selected or not selected is another matter and the job of the selectors. But I thought I played well in that WTC final," a confident Rahane told reporters in Kolkata.

It may be recalled that the 37-year-old batter had won Test series 2-1 in Australia as captain in 2021. But the veteran of 85 Test matches has since been overlooked for the longest format of the game for the last 18 months. But the middle-order batter is not ready to talk about selection matters.

The Indian team will tour England after the IPL is over. To keep himself in the reckoning, he would rest at home for two days and prepare for the Ranji semi-finals. Fitness has been Rahane's top priority after being dropped from the Indian team. "I am just as hungry. Just as passionate about Test cricket. I love it, I respect it. I am trying to increase my fitness," the Mumbaikar signed off.