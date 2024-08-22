Former India Fielding Coach Appointed As Afghanistan's Assistant Coach For New Zealand And South Africa Series

Kabul (Afghanistan): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday named former India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar as the Assistant Coach of the National Cricket Team for their upcoming one-off Test match against New Zealand and a three-match ODI series against South Africa.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board named Indian Ramakrishnan Sridhar as Assistant Coach of the National Team for upcoming events of one off test match against New Zealand and 3-match ODI series against South Africa," the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s announcement read.

The 54-year-old Sridhar, who was served India as fielding coach for more than seven years from August 2014 to November 2021, has played 35 first-class and 15 List A matches in India's domestic circuit and possesses deep understanding of the game.

Sridhar was one of the vital cog of India's coaching staff in over 300 international matches, including two ICC ODI World Cups and two T20I World Cups. His coaching credentials are further enhanced by his stint with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he served as the Spin Bowling Coach from 2014 to 2017. Notably, Punjab had reached the IPL finals in 2014 which still marks their sole appearance in the summit clash of the cash-rich league.

Additionally, Sridhar has contributed significantly to India's youth cricket, having served as the Assistant Coach and Spin Bowling Coach for the Indian U19 national team. He also served at India's National Cricket Academy from 2008 to 2014 as an assistant fielding and spin bowling coach.