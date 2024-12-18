‘He Doesn’t Care Much For Record': Ex-cricketers Laud R Ashwin's Contribution

Hyderabad: Former India players hailed Ravichandran Ashwin he drew curtains on his international career on Wednesday shortly after the conclusion of the third Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. The ex-players called him a ‘real master craftsman’ and also stated that he doesn’t care much about records and his retirement call shows that he played from the zeal of the game.

Ashwin retired from international cricket as the second-highest wicket for the Indian team in Test cricket after Anil Kumble. The off-spinner played a key role in India’s wins at home forming a lethal pair with Ravindra Jadeja.

Former India women's cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy who played 16 Tests and 19 ODIs stated that Ashwin might have gone close to Anil Kumble’s record if he would have played more but his decision shows that he doesn’t care much for records.

“It is a hard decision to make, honestly I was a little startled, by his announcement because, had he persisted and they persisted with him, for a couple of more years, he would have gone closer to Anil Kumble's record,” Rangaswamy told ETV Bharat over the phone.

"But then it just shows that he doesn't much care for records...that he played for the zest and zeal of the game. I think he was an outstanding cricketer, it is sad to see such people retire but then, life has to go on. He is already 38, so I presume he has other priorities like family," added Rangaswamy.

"I'm glad that he will be seen in action during the Indian Premier League, playing for Chennai Super Kings. I'm glad he is not totally out of the picture."

Former Indian spinner Nilesh Kulkarni who featured in three Tests and 10 ODIs praised Ashwin’s quality of improving his bowling every game.

"I think for me, the kind of achievement Ashwin has done by winning matches single-handedly, stands extremely tall along with along with one critical thing that he always evolved as a bowler by adopting a lot of changes with modern day requirements," Kulkarni told ETV Bharat from Mumbai.

"He always wanted to improve every single time by adapting to changes which modern-day demand, so for me, that was a hallmark of his career. He wanted to bowl maximum overs while playing first-class cricket, he was involved in local leagues and for me this shows his inclination and hunger as a bowler.”

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri, who featured in 39 Tests and 19 ODIs told ETV Bharat that he was shocked by Ashwin's decision.

"He was a quality spin bowler or even you can consider him as an all-rounder, who had scored four or five Test hundreds, and he has made and he must have thought a long way (before taking the decision),” Ghavri said.

Former India women's player Shubhangi Kulkarni with an experience of 19 Tests and 27 ODIs said that Ashwin's retirement marks an end to an illustrious chapter in cricket history.

"He was a real master craftsman with the ball and a very sharp thinker, besides his bowling skills, his off-the-field intellect, and insights into the game, showcased his passion and understanding of cricket nuances," Shubhangi told ETV Bharat.

"He leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire a lot of cricketers for generations he will be definitely missed by the Indian team," added Kulkarni, who is based in Pune and an Apex Council member of the BCCI.