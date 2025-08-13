ETV Bharat / sports

Former India Cricketer Suresh Raina Appears Before ED For Questioning In Illegal Betting Case

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in a questioning related to an illegal betting case.

Suresh Raina Appears Before ED In Illegal Betting Case
File Photo: Suresh Raina (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 13, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: Ex-cricketer Suresh Raina appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning around the money laundering case related to alleged illegal betting, according to a report by news agency PTI. ED will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Promotion of an online Betting app

The whole matter is related to the promotion of an online betting app named 1XBet India. Suresh Raina is the brand ambassador of the application. The ED wants to understand the links of the former Indian batter with the betting app.

The agency is investigating multiple cases related to illegal betting apps which have allegedly scammed several people and investors worth crores of rupees.

Raina has played 18 Tests, 221 ODIs and 78 T20Is and was part of the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions squad in the Indian Premier League. He has a tally of 768 Test runs, 5615 ODI runs and 1605 T20I runs. The left-handed batter accrued 5528 runs with an average of 32.52 at a strike rate of 136.76.

Also, Raina was a gun fielder known for his sharp fielding skills in the 30-yard circle.

Many prominent personalities are involved as well

Many famous personalities are linked with the promotion of the betting app. Regarding the case, a complaint was lodged against 25 renowned actors, including the likes of Prakash Raj and Rana Daggubati. However, both of them denied the allegations and said that they don’t support such applications. Still, ED summoned them to enquire regarding the case.

