ETV Bharat / sports

Former India Cricketer Salil Ankola's Mother Passes Away In Pune

Mala Ashok Ankola, 77, mother of former India cricketer Salil Ankola, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence on Prabhat Road.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 52 seconds ago

Mala Ashok Ankola, 77, mother of former India cricketer Salil Ankola, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence on Prabhat Road.
Salil Ankola (AFP)

Pune (Maharashtra): Former India cricketer and Bollywood actor Salil Ankola's mother Maya Ashok Ankola,77, was found dead with her throat slit at their home in Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Friday, October 4, 2024

The incident came to light on Friday evening at the cricketer’s home on Prabhat Road in the posh Deccan area and teams of police have rushed to the spot with experts to investigate the matter. Police said that the housemaid, who first learnt of the crime, informed the local police who immediately got cracking on the probe.

They rushed her to a nearby hospital but she was pronounced dead on admission. The body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact causes of her death, whether it was a murder or not, an official told media persons at the site.

As per initial investigations, there are no signs of forced entry to their home, nor did the neighbours hear any sounds from the house, and the police are scanning the CCTVs in the vicinity and questioning locals for clues.

A team of forensic experts has reached the Ankola home to collect evidence and multiple teams have been formed for the investigations into the crime. Maya Ankola was 77 years old and incidentally, her former daughter-in-law Parineeta (ex-wife of Salil Ankola) had died by suicide in her Pune home in December 2013. (with IANS inputs)

Pune (Maharashtra): Former India cricketer and Bollywood actor Salil Ankola's mother Maya Ashok Ankola,77, was found dead with her throat slit at their home in Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Friday, October 4, 2024

The incident came to light on Friday evening at the cricketer’s home on Prabhat Road in the posh Deccan area and teams of police have rushed to the spot with experts to investigate the matter. Police said that the housemaid, who first learnt of the crime, informed the local police who immediately got cracking on the probe.

They rushed her to a nearby hospital but she was pronounced dead on admission. The body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact causes of her death, whether it was a murder or not, an official told media persons at the site.

As per initial investigations, there are no signs of forced entry to their home, nor did the neighbours hear any sounds from the house, and the police are scanning the CCTVs in the vicinity and questioning locals for clues.

A team of forensic experts has reached the Ankola home to collect evidence and multiple teams have been formed for the investigations into the crime. Maya Ankola was 77 years old and incidentally, her former daughter-in-law Parineeta (ex-wife of Salil Ankola) had died by suicide in her Pune home in December 2013. (with IANS inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SALIL ANKOLASALIL ANKOLA FAMILYSALIL ANKOLA MOTHER DEATHSALIL ANKOLA MOTHER NEWS TODAYSALIL ANKOLA MOTHER DIES IN PUNE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.