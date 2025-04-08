Former India Cricketer Embarks On Political Journey, Joins BJP In Mumbai

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav has entered into politics as he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday, April 8.

"I bow down to Chhatrapati Shivaji (Maharaj). Under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Maharashtra) Chief Minister (Devendra) Fadnavis. The BJP is doing politics of development. With this said, I under the leadership of Bawankule enter and join the BJP," Jadhav said after joining the saffron party.

Meanwhile, Bawankule expressed happiness after Jadhav, who hails from Pune, joined the ruling party. "It's a day of happiness for us. In all spheres of life, he has had an impact. I welcome him home. Besides him, several other people have also joined us from Hingoli and Nanded," he said.

Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2024 at the age of 39. He followed his best friend and former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to announce his retirement from international cricket. He took to his Instagram account and posted a note that looks quite similar to his former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni.

Jadhav, who shares a cordial relationship with Dhoni, also shared a slideshow of photos from his career with late Kishore Kumar's song 'Zindagi ke safar mein' playing in the background. "Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket (sic)," the Maharashtra batter had shared on his Instagram post.

Jadhav, who was part of India's squad in the 2019 World Cup, made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka on 16 November 2014 and his T20I debut against Zimbabwe on 17 July 2015. He represented India in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is between 2014 and 2020. His last ODI appearance came in 2020 while he last played a T20I for India in 2017.