Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

Kolkata: As India take on Australia at the Adelaide Oval for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India seamer Karsan Ghavri is confident that India will go all out to make it 2-0 Down Under. Despite the second Test (Day-Night) being played with the pink ball, Ghavri feels that Indian seamers can bowl well in every condition with any ball, be it red, pink or white.

Asked whether the pink ball would pose any problem to the Indian batters as these balls don't change shape or condition even after 40 overs making it difficult for bowlers to swing or move, Ghavri was blunt in his response. "Moving the ball is an art. Whether it's pink, white, or red, it depends on the bowlers' quality. If one knows the art, he can move it both ways. It also depends on how you look after the ball. Somebody like (Jasprit) Bumrah or (Mohammad) Siraj who have the skills to swing the ball can get the reverse at ease," Ghavri told ETV Bharat on the eve of the Adelaide five-dayer from Rajkot.

The septuagenarian left-arm seamer, who represented India in 39 Test matches, though felt that with the induction of premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami, the bowling unit would be more lethal. "So far it was good even without Shami, but he is a key bowler. In the fast bowling department, he is definitely number one. India are surely missing him in Australia. If he is around in Aussie conditions and pitches, it will strengthen India's fast bowling attack. But whoever are available right now, they are doing a good job so far," the 73-year-old opined.

About the team composition, Ghavri felt two changes seem imminent with Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel making way for skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill (who is fit). "I am not aware what the XI would be, but two changes are on the cards. However, it would be difficult to choose between (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja. The team management would have good headache this time. As it has been over the years, if spinners have a role from the third or fourth day, then Rohit and (Gautam) Gambhir may have to bring in those changes," Ghavri was straightforward in response.

As far as batting is concerned, Ghavri is least worried "Our batting is very good from all aspects. Not only Rohit and Virat (Kohli), there are also others like Yashashvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul who can chip in. Two to three good partnerships can sail India to 400. Batting is not to be worried about. It is the bowlers who have to take 20 wickets to win a Test match," former Mumbai bowler reminded.

According to Ghavri, India should go all out from hereon to take a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "Adelaide has been a happy hunting ground for India. I hope and pray that India do well at the Adelaide Oval. It would be a little easier for India in Adelaide than Perth as the wicket here would be on the slower side and would be helpful for India," Ghavri rounded off.