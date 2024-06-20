Former India Cricketer David Johnson Dies; Tendulkar, Kumble, Laxman Condole Demise

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/Barbados (West Indies): Former India cricketer David Johnson died in Bengaluru, sources from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) said on Thursday.

It is understood that Johnson died after falling down from the fourth floor of a building here according to the Police sources. Johnson was 52 years old and is survived by his wife and two children. He represented India in 2 Tests and scored 8 runs while he picked up three wickets. He played for Karnataka in the domestic circuit. He played 39 first-class matches and scored 437 runs while he managed to pick 125 wickets, with the best figures of 8/55. In his prime, Johnson formed an incredible bowling unit with the likes of Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Dodda Ganesh.

He made his Test debut against Australia at the Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi in 1996 and played his second and last Test versus South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed grief. In a post on X, Tendulkar said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family."

Former India skipper and coach Anil Kumble expressed grief over Johnson's demise. In a post on X, Kumble stated, "Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny”! (sic).

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also uploaded a post offering condolences to the family of the cricketer. 'Deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered," he wrote. Former India batter Gautam Gambhir also expressed grief over the demise of Johnson on 'X' as well.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also condoled the death of its former cricketer. "The big-hearted Johnson will be surely missed and his passing away is a great loss for Karnataka and Indian cricket," the KSCA said in a statement. The president, members of the managing committee, executive committee and all the staff of KSCA offers condolences to his family, near and dear ones, it added.

Former India batter VVS Laxman said, "Pained to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. May God give strength to his family and friends. Om Shanti".

India and Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal wrote, "Anguished by the passing away of David Johnson, who contributed greatly to Karnataka cricket. May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said, "Very sad to hear about David Johnson's passing. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the news of David Johnson's passing. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time #OmShanti." Former India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary said Johnson was gone too soon. "Former #TeamIndia fast bowler David Johnson is no more. Gone too soon at the age of 52. May the Almighty give his family the strength to deal with this loss. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team wore black armbands in honour of David Johnson during their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan in Barbados.