Former Indian Cricketer Ajay Ratra Interviewed For National Selector's Post

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 10:30 PM IST

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 10:36 PM IST

Ajay Ratra, former Indian wicket-keeper batsman, was interviewed for the post of national selector by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Former India players Ajay Ratra appeared for an interview before the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday for the position of a national selector, sources told ETV Bharat.

The position will be vacant soon as former India speedster Salil Ankola, who is one among the five senior national selectors, is on his way out. Apart from Ratra, the BCCI CAC, chaired by former India cricketer Ashok Malhotra and comprising former India players Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik, interviewed other candidates as well.

Ankola, who could become a part of the junior selection setup, will have to vacate his national selector's post as the senior selection panel has two people from West Zone, more specifically Mumbai. The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, is also from Mumbai and since he will head the panel, the BCCI convention will force Ankola to move out.

The selector appointed thus will be from the North Zone. 42-year-old Faridabad-born Ratra has played 6 Tests and 12 ODIs in his brief international career. He represented Haryana in the domestic circuit. It is likely that the BCCI will announce the new head coach of the senior men's team and national selector together.

