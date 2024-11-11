From Aryan To Anaya: Former Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's Son Undergoes Hormone Replacement Surgery

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s son Aryan has taken the Internet by storm with his recent revelation. He recently underwent hormone replacement surgery and has now identified himself as a trans person. He spilt the beans 10 months after the surgery via an Instagram post.

Sanjay Bangar’s son uploaded a video on Instagram saying that the path to transformation was tough for him.

"Chasing my dream of playing cricket professionally has been a journey filled with sacrifices, resilience, and unwavering dedication. From early mornings on the field to face the doubts and judgments of others, every step has demanded strength," captioned the Instagram post.

"But beyond the game, I had another journey. A path of self-discovery and lot of challenges faced. Embracing my true self meant making hard choices, letting go of the comfort of fitting in, and standing up for who I am, even when it wasn’t easy.”

Apart from being a former Indian cricketer, Bangar has worked as the batting coach of the Indian cricket team from 2014 to 2018. Also, he has worked as head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Also, he has worked as the head of cricket development for Punjab Kings.

Bangar has featured in 12 Test matches and 15 ODIs for the national side. He amassed 470 Test runs with an average of 29.4 and racked up 180 ODI runs at 13.8. The 52-year-old was also featured in the inaugural season of the IPL managing to amass only 49 runs from eight innings.