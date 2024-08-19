ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Might Forget Passport But Never His Strategy: Former India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour, who served Indian cricket for seven years, asserted that captain Rohit Sharma might forget his passport or iPad, but will never forget his strategy while playing for India in any match. He also stated that he had never seen any captain other than Rohit, who is so much invested with his fellow players.

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour, who served Indian cricket for seven years, asserted that captain Rohit Sharma might forget his passport or iPad, but will never forget his strategy while playing for India in any match. He also stated that he had never seen any captain other than Rohit, who is so much invested with his fellow players.
Rohit Sharma and Vikram Rathour (ANI)

Hyderabad: Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour heaped praises for Rohit Sharma as he called him a shrewd captain and asserted that the latter will forget his things, but he never forgets a game plan.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's habit of forgetting things has become a popular joke on social media as the batter has been seen saying words like 'yeh' (this) and 'woh' (that) on number of times while speaking at any event or press conferences. Earlier, former India captain Virat Kohli spilled the beans on him during his interview on the 'Breakfast With Champions' podcast, saying he will forget or miss at least one thing, it may be his phone, keys or even a passport as well.

Speaking on Taruwar Kohli's “Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli” podcast, Rathour revealed that Rohit was indeed forgetful of names, iPads, phones and passports, but never forgot his gameplan in any of the matches while representing India.

“He might forget whether he has decided to bat or bowl at the toss, or his phone and iPad in the team bus but he never forgets his gameplan. He is very good at it and is a very shrewd tactician,” Rathour said. “His first quality is that as a batsman, he is a phenomenal player. I think he is someone who understands his game well. He always has a clear game plan.”

Rathour, who was with the team India since the start of former head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure in 2017, spoke about the Indian captain even claiming that he had never seen an Indian captain who was this highly invested in making strategies for the team.

"He is a player’s captain. He is heavily invested with the players. I have never seen a captain, who is so invested in team meetings and strategies. He spends a lot of time on the team’s strategy. He is part of the bowlers’ meeting, batters' meeting. He wants to sit with the bowlers and batters to try and understand what they are thinking. He invests a lot of time with the players," Rathour quipped.

The former coach took the example of the recently concluded 2024 T20 World Cup Final, which eventually became the 37-year-old's last game in the shortest format of the game. Rathour also said that many were surprised by the decision of Rohit to finish Jasprit Bumrah's overs early in the match, but that move essentially won India the trophy.

“He is tactically very good as a captain. In the T20 World Cup final, he finished Bumrah’s over early. A lot of people must have questioned that decision but that decision put us in the situation, where 16 was needed in the last over. His tactical decisions on the field are spot on. Sitting outside surprises you as a coach as well. We from outside sometimes think what he is doing but then you realise what he has done after a while," Rathour concluded on the matter.

Read More

  1. 'I Wasn't Selected Because' - Rinku Singh Reacts On His Duleep Trophy 2024 Snub

Hyderabad: Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour heaped praises for Rohit Sharma as he called him a shrewd captain and asserted that the latter will forget his things, but he never forgets a game plan.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's habit of forgetting things has become a popular joke on social media as the batter has been seen saying words like 'yeh' (this) and 'woh' (that) on number of times while speaking at any event or press conferences. Earlier, former India captain Virat Kohli spilled the beans on him during his interview on the 'Breakfast With Champions' podcast, saying he will forget or miss at least one thing, it may be his phone, keys or even a passport as well.

Speaking on Taruwar Kohli's “Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli” podcast, Rathour revealed that Rohit was indeed forgetful of names, iPads, phones and passports, but never forgot his gameplan in any of the matches while representing India.

“He might forget whether he has decided to bat or bowl at the toss, or his phone and iPad in the team bus but he never forgets his gameplan. He is very good at it and is a very shrewd tactician,” Rathour said. “His first quality is that as a batsman, he is a phenomenal player. I think he is someone who understands his game well. He always has a clear game plan.”

Rathour, who was with the team India since the start of former head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure in 2017, spoke about the Indian captain even claiming that he had never seen an Indian captain who was this highly invested in making strategies for the team.

"He is a player’s captain. He is heavily invested with the players. I have never seen a captain, who is so invested in team meetings and strategies. He spends a lot of time on the team’s strategy. He is part of the bowlers’ meeting, batters' meeting. He wants to sit with the bowlers and batters to try and understand what they are thinking. He invests a lot of time with the players," Rathour quipped.

The former coach took the example of the recently concluded 2024 T20 World Cup Final, which eventually became the 37-year-old's last game in the shortest format of the game. Rathour also said that many were surprised by the decision of Rohit to finish Jasprit Bumrah's overs early in the match, but that move essentially won India the trophy.

“He is tactically very good as a captain. In the T20 World Cup final, he finished Bumrah’s over early. A lot of people must have questioned that decision but that decision put us in the situation, where 16 was needed in the last over. His tactical decisions on the field are spot on. Sitting outside surprises you as a coach as well. We from outside sometimes think what he is doing but then you realise what he has done after a while," Rathour concluded on the matter.

Read More

  1. 'I Wasn't Selected Because' - Rinku Singh Reacts On His Duleep Trophy 2024 Snub

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROHIT SHARMA T20 WORLD CUP 2024TARUWAR KOHLI PODCASTVIKRAM RATHOUR ON T20 WORLD CUPINDIA CRICKET TEAM BATTING COACHVIKRAM RATHOUR ON ROHIT SHARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.